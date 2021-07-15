Liz Cheney Reportedly Tore Into Jim Jordan At The Capitol On Jan. 6

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) reportedly called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to his face on Jan. 6 as the insurrection unfolded and lawmakers were forced to flee as supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“You fucking did this,” she told him, according to an upcoming book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

The Daily Beast obtained a copy of the book in advance of its release next week.

In it, Gen. Mark Milley ― who is chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ― recounted a conversation with Cheney the day after the insurrection.

“That fucking guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch.… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You fucking did this.’”

Jordan, a longtime apologist for the former president, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump just days after the assault on the Capitol.

Jordan has been accused of ignoring accusations of sexual molestation made against Ohio State University’s wrestling team doctor during his time as an assistant coach there.

Jordan denies those allegations, but several athletes have come forward to corroborate the story.

Cheney was ousted from her position in House leadership for blaming Trump for the insurrection. She will serve on a House committee investigating that attack.