Liz Cheney Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's Comments On Mask Mandates 'Evil Lunacy'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Saturday tore into Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outrageous comments equating mask mandates with directives related to the Holocaust as her Republican colleagues once again remained silent.

“This is evil lunacy,” Cheney tweeted with a clip of Greene’s interview Friday on “The Water Cooler” podcast with Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody.

While scads of critics have since blasted Greene’s comments, Cheney has again stepped out ahead of the Republican pack to critique one of the party’s own just as she has done with Donald Trump.

In her interview with Brody, Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) mask mandate for those on the floor of the House to Jews being forced to wear a yellow star leading up to and during the Holocaust.

“We can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

This is evil lunacy. https://t.co/xHeUgbx7wa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 22, 2021

No. Requiring non-vaccinated members of Congress to wear masks is not even remotely like the Holocaust. The analogy is an insult to the memory of the six million dead. https://t.co/Pr0ZdYxu3p — Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) May 22, 2021

Among the thousands of responses to Cheney on Twitter were calls for Greene’s ouster — and criticism of other Republicans for staying silent.

