It turns out Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s office is still very fundamentally Republican after one of her aides ripped enemy Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday for wearing makeup.

“In Wyoming, men don’t wear makeup,” an unnamed Cheney spokesperson told The Washington Examiner on Sunday. Gaetz should “leave his beauty bag at home,” the aide added.

The aide was apparently referencing Gaetz’s comment in the recent HBO documentary “The Swamp” that he does his own makeup when he appears on television for interviews. (People who do studio interviews typically wear makeup.)

Gaetz — who is perhaps better known for trying to overturn the election results and baselessly claiming the Capitol insurrection was the work of antifa — has pushed to expel Cheney from the House after she and a handful of other Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Florida Republican is traveling to Wyoming on Thursday to rev up Trump supporters against his colleague.

Of all the issues Gaetz could be slammed for, his use of makeup was a surprising choice. The dig from Cheney’s aide triggered complaints on Twitter that it was remarkably insensitive to the LGBTQ community — and clueless about many Wyoming voters. As one Twitter critic cracked: “Have you been to Jackson Hole?”

Respectfully: please don’t. This hashtag fans the flames of homophobia & transphobia.



There are many facets of Gaetz that are both easy & valid to lampoon. Let’s focus on that, instead.



Take it from her sister: Liz Cheney is still a horrible & opportunistic politician. — Ian Saint (@iansaint_) January 25, 2021

Others pointed out that there were better reasons to take issue with Gaetz.

I don’t wear makeup, but I have no problem with Matt Gaetz if he wants to throw on a little eye shadow. My problem with Gaetz is he a traitorous asshole. https://t.co/Qr8j4VOZV1 — Tim Mattox (@TimMattox) January 25, 2021

Should having a beauty bag be a source of shame? @mattgaetz should be judged by the way he acts and votes...that is what makes him vile... not that he cares what he looks like. — Brian Allicks (@briguyallicks) January 24, 2021

Imagine thinking the problem with Gaetz is his makeup. — Dan Norland (@Dan_Norland) January 25, 2021

I’m pretty sure there are men who wear makeup in Wyoming, and your job is to represent them, too, @Liz_Cheney. https://t.co/22PPW5sBVo — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 25, 2021

Cheney hasn’t commented on her aide’s controversial attack on Gaetz.