Liz Cheney Says She 'Won't Be A Republican' If Trump Is Nominee In 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she will say goodbye to being a Republican if former President Donald Trump becomes the party’s nominee for president in 2024.

Cheney, who was removed from her House Republican Conference chair role following her support of Trump’s impeachment over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, vowed on Saturday to make sure Trump isn’t “anywhere close to the Oval Office.”

Cheney, who lost in her district’s Republican primary in August, said she’d do “whatever it takes” to ensure Trump doesn’t assume power again.

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump ... make sure he’s not the nominee and if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” Cheney said in an appearance at The Texas Tribune Festival.

You can listen to the audience’s reaction to Cheney’s remarks below.

.@Liz_Cheney says if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024, she will not be a Republican. #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/3PXuOTBTDy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

The congresswoman had vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop a Trump run for the White House during her concession speech to her Trump-endorsed primary opponent Harriet Hageman in August.

“It’s really important not to just immediately jump to the horse race and to think about what we need as a country,” Cheney said on Saturday.

Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, also touched on the “multipart plan” she said Trump oversaw personally and directly during the riot.

“One of the things that has surprised me the most about my work on this committee is how sophisticated the plan was that Donald Trump was involved in and oversaw every step of the way,” Cheney said. “While leaders in Congress were begging him, ‘Please, tell the mob to go home,’ Donald Trump wouldn’t. And just set the politics aside for a minute and think to yourself, ‘What kind of human being does that?’”

Cheney and the Jan. 6 committee have a public hearing planned for Wednesday, the first hearing since late July.

