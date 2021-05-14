Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she regrets voting for former President Donald Trump in November.

“I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote,” Cheney told ABC News on Friday. “It was a vote based on policy, based on substance and in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country. But I think it’s fair to say that I regret the vote.”

Cheney’s comments come after she was ousted from Republican House leadership by her own party Wednesday for refusing to say the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Four months after the election, Trump and Republican lawmakers continue to spread “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted last week in response to a Trump statement calling the November results “fraudulent.”

Cheney was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers attempted to rewrite history on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by portraying the rioters as victims.

“We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people,” Cheney told ABC News.