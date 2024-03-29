Liz Cheney Drops Urgent Message On Supreme Court Over Trump's 'Delaying Tactic'

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) called on the Supreme Court to recognize former President Donald Trump’s “delaying tactic” with his immunity claim in the federal election interference case.
Cheney, who spoke at Iowa’s Drake University on Wednesday, took aim at the court after its decision to hear arguments late next month on Trump’s claim that he’s immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts he engaged in as president, a move that further pushed back a trial in the case.
“I think it’s very important that the Supreme Court recognize that what he’s doing is a delaying tactic,” Cheney said.
She continued, “It cannot be the case that a president of the United States can attempt to overturn an election and seize power. And that our justice system is incapable of holding a trial, of holding him to account before the next election. That cannot be the case.”
Cheney, former vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, held for applause before adding that she trusts SCOTUS will deal with Trump’s appeal in a “responsible and expeditious fashion.”
“But recognize that taking action that will result in further delay in preventing the American people from seeing that evidence in open court is itself suppression of the evidence that the American people have a right to see that evidence. And the court ought to recognize that,” she said.
Cheney’s remarks arrive less than two weeks after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who also served on the Jan. 6 committee, asked if SCOTUS would move with “great speed” to reject the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s “bogus” claim.
Special counsel Jack Smith called on the Supreme Court to swiftly take action on Trump’s claim in December before his request was rejected.