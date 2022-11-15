Politics
Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.
Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier.

Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

On Monday, after the race was called for Hobbs, Cheney returned the favor to Lake:

Cheney was hardly alone.

Lake was a divisive figure within her party and within her state, telling supporters of the late Sen. John McCain, a Republican who was popular on both sides of the aisle in Congress and across Arizona, to “get the hell out.”

CNN’s Kyungh Lah reported:

Others on the right also joined the pile-on to celebrate Lake’s loss:

