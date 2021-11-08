Liz Cheney On Fox News Slams 'Un-American' False Flag Lie Pushed By Tucker Carlson

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday ripped the “dangerous” and “un-American” lie pushed last week by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the Jan. 6 insurrection was somehow staged by the very government rioters attacked.

She didn’t name the Fox News personality during her appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” But a trailer for the controversial three-part program “Patriot Purge,” produced by Carlson for Fox Nation last week, included the so-called “false flag” conspiracy theory that the Capitol riot was somehow set up by the “deep state.”

Asked by Chris Wallace if there was “any truth” to false flag rumors, Cheney responded: “None at all. It’s the same thing that you hear people saying 9/11 is an inside job. It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.”

To “call it a false flag operation to spread those kinds of lies is really dangerous,” she added.

For the Republican Party to go forward in strength, we must reject the lie.



We have to tell the American people the truth and present ourselves based on substance. https://t.co/JfllJOQTuT pic.twitter.com/ORvoP398p1 — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 7, 2021

Just after Carlson released the trailer for his series, Cheney criticized Fox News for giving him a “platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence” on Jan. 6.

It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/ODKZFVUFBa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 28, 2021

Carlson was also attacked by his colleague Geraldo Rivera for his “outrageous” and “inflammatory” claims.

“The record to me is pretty damn clear that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump,” Rivera said in an interview with The New York Times.

Cheney told Wallace that while she believes in “conservative values” and a strong two-party system, it’s time for Republicans to “reject the lie ... reject what happened on Jan. 6 ... reject the efforts that President Trump made, frankly, to steal the election, and ... tell the voters the truth.”

She added: “We have to remember the most conservative of conservative ideals is embracing the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Nearly 700 people have been arrested on charges linked to Jan. 6 events, and millions of Americans watched the violence unfold live on TV.

To secretly fake or orchestrate such an event without any leaks would involve the biggest conspiracy in human history, roping in the FBI, National Guard units, local police and departments across the nation that aided in arrests. It would also include federal prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, politicians and scads of “operator” and “actor” instigators or pretending to be violent right-wingers.