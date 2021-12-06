Fox Business Host Targets Lara Logan Over Nazi Comparison: 'ENOUGH'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman targeted Fox Nation’s Lara Logan on Sunday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, detailing some of the war criminal’s horrific actions during the Holocaust.
The “Claman Countdown” host, who is Jewish, told followers she hated to ruin their day, but “facts need to be stated.” She then described some of the agonizing experiments Mengele conducted on Jewish prisoners at the Auschwitz death camp. Mengele infamously performed a series of experiments on twins, many of whom were children.
Fauci, on the other hand, is the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden who has upset some people by urging them to wear masks, get vaccinated and follow public health advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Let’s stop with ANY comparison to Mengele,” Claman tweeted. “Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH.”
She did not mention Logan by name.
“I wish I didn’t have to write it,” she wrote to a follower who responded to her post. “As a Jew I was raised to know what happened and to speak out against such vile evil, including anyone who tries to diminish it. Again, I’m sorry.”
Logan claimed last week that unnamed “people” around the world were saying that Fauci doesn’t represent science but instead represents Mengele, due to his role in enforcing vaccine mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic.
She was condemned by leading Jewish advocacy groups and the Auschwitz Memorial, but doubled down instead of apologizing.
Fauci, one of the right’s go-to targets for coronavirus grievances and conspiracy theories, said the comparison was preposterous.
“It’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camp,” he said on MSNBC Thursday. “It’s unconscionable what she said.”
Fox News, which oversees the streaming platform Fox Nation, ignored calls to discipline Logan and has remained silent on the matter.