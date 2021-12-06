Fox Business Host Targets Lara Logan Over Nazi Comparison: 'ENOUGH'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman targeted Fox Nation’s Lara Logan on Sunday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, detailing some of the war criminal’s horrific actions during the Holocaust.

The “Claman Countdown” host, who is Jewish, told followers she hated to ruin their day, but “facts need to be stated.” She then described some of the agonizing experiments Mengele conducted on Jewish prisoners at the Auschwitz death camp. Mengele infamously performed a series of experiments on twins, many of whom were children.

Fauci, on the other hand, is the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden who has upset some people by urging them to wear masks, get vaccinated and follow public health advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s stop with ANY comparison to Mengele,” Claman tweeted. “Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH.”

She did not mention Logan by name.

Hate to ruin you Sun. but facts need to be stated. Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform. Performed vivisection without anesthesia, removing hearts and stomachs of victims. (1) — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(2) Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins; both children died of gangrene after several days of suffering. Mengele infected one twin w/disease, transfusing the blood of one twin into the other. — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(3) Nazi Josef Mengele attempted to change eye color by injecting chemicals into eyes of living subjects, killing those w/heterochromatic eyes so that the eyes could be removed and sent to Berlin for study. Let's stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That's Hebrew for ENOUGH — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

“I wish I didn’t have to write it,” she wrote to a follower who responded to her post. “As a Jew I was raised to know what happened and to speak out against such vile evil, including anyone who tries to diminish it. Again, I’m sorry.”

Logan claimed last week that unnamed “people” around the world were saying that Fauci doesn’t represent science but instead represents Mengele, due to his role in enforcing vaccine mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic.

She was condemned by leading Jewish advocacy groups and the Auschwitz Memorial, but doubled down instead of apologizing.