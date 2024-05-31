Donald Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington had people on X (formerly Twitter) howling and posting pictures of violins in response to her comment about the former president’s hush money trial conviction.
A jury on Thursday found the presumptive GOP presidential nominee guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to stop porn actor Stormy Daniels from talking about an earlier affair ahead of the 2016 election.
Harrington immediately jumped to the defense of her boss, as many MAGA figures did in the wake of the verdict.
“The only thing President Donald J. Trump has ever been guilty of is loving this country too much,” she wrote on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
The only thing President Donald J. Trump has ever been guilty of is loving this country too much— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 30, 2024
Critics had mocking thoughts:
Job interviewer: “What is your greatest weakness?”— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 31, 2024
Me: “I care too much.” https://t.co/ZaI8uGPOaf
May 30, 2024
The Big Lebowski: Loving this country too much, isn’t that what makes a felon?— Low-key loki (@CaptRascal) May 31, 2024
The Dude: Mmm, that, and 34 felony convictions. https://t.co/jz8lFjmB1y
I do really like this statement https://t.co/a3SWhaLyNU— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 31, 2024
“And if loving you is wrong I don’t want to be right” https://t.co/aLQEPpmF0I— Poncho Nevárez (@poncho_nevarez) May 31, 2024
Well that and 34 felony counts— Vincent Favetta (@risuave) May 30, 2024
And doing crime stuff. There’s that.— Thundergasm Angrypants: Clint Howard Appreciator (@TheRealDCF) May 31, 2024
And falsifying business records to cover up an affair with a porn star.— OzvenomDnD (@OzvenomDnD) May 30, 2024
He is also guilty of that. 34 times, actually.
Might want to read the news.
Even Putin is like, "You're laying it on a little thick, Liz." pic.twitter.com/k14u8tDWpK— 🌊 GoHilary 🌊 (@GoHilary) May 31, 2024
Well as of today he's guilty of something else, too.— GBeast.eth 🦇🔊🛟🐳🛟 🏴☠️⭕️ (@GBeastETH) May 31, 2024
🎻🎻🎻— realityspeaking (WokeOnJerseyShore) (@realityspeakin2) May 30, 2024
Literally incorrect.— Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) May 31, 2024
Hahahaha— Lisa Berger (@lisasusanberger) May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
This and 34 felonies— John Fleming (@johnjf125) May 31, 2024
And 34 felonies!— Ben (@Gridlock) May 30, 2024
I'm sorry! I couldn't hear you over the announcement of the 34 guilty counts! 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Suzanne@cookinmaama (@SuzanneBos43679) May 30, 2024
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.