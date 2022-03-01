Trump Spox Has Bizarre Reason Why Biden Shouldn't Give State Of Union Address

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union speech tonight, but he apparently doesn’t need to show up, based on a jaw-dropping reason from Donald Trump’s spokesperson.

During an interview with Real America’s Voice, Liz Harrington ― the woman whose Twitter account he’s co-opted to skirt being banned on the platform ― claimed Biden’s presence was no longer needed because the former president already did his job for him.

“There’s really no need for him to give a State of the Union [from] the fraud that’s sitting in the White House right now, because President Trump summed it all up on Saturday at CPAC,” she insisted.

Yes, there’s video.

To call the speech Trump gave Saturday night at CPAC a “State of the Union” is really a stretch since it basically a series of brags without proof and false claims of election fraud.

“It would have been so easy for me to stop this travesty,” Trump said. “As everyone understands, this horrific event would not have happened if there wasn’t a rigged election and I was president.”