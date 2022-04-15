Liz Sheridan, TV Mom Of Jerry Seinfeld, Dead At 93

Liz Sheridan, beloved for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s mom on the hit show “Seinfeld,” died of natural causes on Thursday, her rep confirmed to Deadline. She was 93.

Sheridan, who was born in Rye, New York, on April 10, 1929, also starred on the hit show “Alf” and was known for her work on Broadway.

Most audiences knew her best as Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s mother who lived in Florida with her husband, Morty (played by Barney Martin, who died in 2005).

Sheridan appeared in all nine seasons of the show, which ran from 1990-1998. Her last credited work was a film called “Trim,” in 2010, according to IMDB.

Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld in "Seinfeld." NBC via Getty Images

Sheridan also published a book about her former relationship with James Dean, called “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story.”

Sheridan died just weeks after the death of her “Seinfeld” costar Estelle Harris. Harris, who played George Costanza’s fiery mother Estelle Costanza, died at 93 earlier this month.

Fans were quick to remember Sheridan on Twitter, and shared some of their favorite moments featuring the actor.

