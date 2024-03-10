Liza Koshy Masterfully Recovers From Oscars Red Carpet Stumble

EntertainmentThe OscarsMovie AwardsLiza Koshy

It was the comedian against her platform heels at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.
Kelby Vera
Liza Koshy proved she knows a thing or two about a comeback after stumbling at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The YouTuber-turned-actor was pure glamour as she strode down the red carpet in a scarlet Marchesa gown and red ultra-platform heels.

Though a gorgeous look, Koshy’s ensemble ended up being her downfall ― literally.

In footage taken by The Associated Press and posted to X, the “Double Dare” host was seen slipping to the ground as she tip-toed away from a photo op in her tight, off-the-shoulder, mermaid-train number.

Clearly shocked by her fall, Koshy’s jaw dropped, and she blushed.

She didn’t let the clumsy moment ruin her mood, however.

Making as elegant a recovery as possible, the star shot a smile over her shoulder, beckoning several people to come help her up.

Miss Koshy’s spill was far from the only action on the red carpet.

