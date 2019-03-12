Liza Minnelli is a natural-born star who has become one of the entertainment industry’s most vibrant personalities.
Born to Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli in 1946, the multiple Tony Award winner grew up in the spotlight. She made her film debut when she was just a toddler, appearing alongside her mother in 1949’s “In the Good Old Summertime.”
It wasn’t until the ’60s that Liza Minnelli’s career really took off. She moved to New York and earned a role in the 1963 Broadway revival of “Best Foot Forward.” In 1965, when she was still a teenager, she landed her first lead role on Broadway, in “Flora, the Red Menace.” The part led to another big first: her first Tony for Best Actress.
After a string of fairly successful portrayals, she was cast as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s 1972 film “Cabaret.” The role ― and the lash-heavy beauty look created for it ― would go on to be her most famous and is closely associated with the star to this day.
Of course, the performer has appeared in a number of other projects over the years, including her television special “Liza With a ‘Z’” and “Arrested Development,” in which she starred as Lucille Austero (aka Lucille Two).
Aside from her impressive acting and singing talents, Minnelli has fabulous style that has evolved with the times. She wore everything from mod shift dresses in the ’60s to slick suits and sequins in the ’70s.
In honor of the star’s 73rd birthday on March 12, we’re taking a moment to look back at some of her standout style moments.
Check them out for yourself below:
1963
Liza Minnelli on March 10, before the opening of “Best Foot Forward” in New York City.
1963
Judy Garland hugs her then-17-year-old daughter on the second night of Minnelli’s performance in “Best Foot Forward” off-Broadway.
1963
Minnelli and her mother sing a duet on “The Judy Garland Show.”
undated
Minnelli in a navy blue minidress.
undated
Minnelli sports a yellow turtleneck.
1965
Minnelli in Monaco.
1965
Minnelli beside an autumnal table setting in a studio portrait.
1966
The actress and singer in her New York City apartment, May 5.
1966
Minnelli at her apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood. Photographs of her and her fiancé at the time, Peter Allen, can be seen in the background.
1966
Minnelli at the Hotel Americana in New York City.
1967
Minnelli in a black velvet hat by Halston and a black velvet tunic dress with white eyelet bands.
1968
The singer and actress wears a minidress by Joan Arkin.
1968
Minnelli attends a party for the Tony Awards on April 21 at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City.
1969
Minnelli arrives at London’s Heathrow Airport to appear on the TV show “This Is Tom Jones,” circa 1969.
1970
Minnelli with the Bojangles in the musical-comedy TV special “Movin’.”
1971
Dan Rowan, Minnelli and Dick Martin on an episode of “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.”
1972
Minnelli as Sally Bowles in the film “Cabaret,” directed by Bob Fosse.
1972
Her performance in “Cabaret” won her an Oscar.
1972
Minnelli in “Cabaret.”
1972
Minnelli in a publicity image for her TV special “Liza With a ‘Z’.”
1972
Minnelli received an Emmy Award for “Liza With a ‘Z’.”
1972
Minnelli in a publicity image for her TV special “Liza With a ‘Z’.”
1972
Minnelli in a publicity portrait for “Cabaret.”
1973
Minnelli performs in a restoration fundraiser at the Palace of Versailles in France, Nov. 28.
1973
Minnelli in Paris, Nov. 28.
1974
Minnelli poses for a fashion photo shoot on April 5.
1974
Minnelli and her sister Lorna Luft attend a party at the Rainbow Room in New York City after the opening of “Liza Minnelli: Live at the Winter Garden.”
1985
Minnelli sparkles in a red sequin jacket.