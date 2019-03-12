Archive Photos via Getty Images Celebrate Liza Minnelli’s 73rd birthday on March 12 with divine decadence, darling!

Liza Minnelli is a natural-born star who has become one of the entertainment industry’s most vibrant personalities.

Born to Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli in 1946, the multiple Tony Award winner grew up in the spotlight. She made her film debut when she was just a toddler, appearing alongside her mother in 1949’s “In the Good Old Summertime.”

It wasn’t until the ’60s that Liza Minnelli’s career really took off. She moved to New York and earned a role in the 1963 Broadway revival of “Best Foot Forward.” In 1965, when she was still a teenager, she landed her first lead role on Broadway, in “Flora, the Red Menace.” The part led to another big first: her first Tony for Best Actress.

After a string of fairly successful portrayals, she was cast as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s 1972 film “Cabaret.” The role ― and the lash-heavy beauty look created for it ― would go on to be her most famous and is closely associated with the star to this day.

Of course, the performer has appeared in a number of other projects over the years, including her television special “Liza With a ‘Z’” and “Arrested Development,” in which she starred as Lucille Austero (aka Lucille Two).

Aside from her impressive acting and singing talents, Minnelli has fabulous style that has evolved with the times. She wore everything from mod shift dresses in the ’60s to slick suits and sequins in the ’70s.

In honor of the star’s 73rd birthday on March 12, we’re taking a moment to look back at some of her standout style moments.

Check them out for yourself below: