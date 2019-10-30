First Look At 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Has Hilary Duff Holding A Giant Stuffed Alpaca

When Lizzie McGuire sang, “This is what dreams are made of!” we’re not sure that meant carrying a stuffed alpaca through New York City.

Snapshots of Hilary Duff as her early-2000s character surfaced on social media Tuesday, as filming was underway for a “Lizzie McGuire” revival on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The actress herself shared one pic captioned, “Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC.....cue the rain.”

Duff is seen standing in front of the Washington Square Arch in downtown Manhattan wearing a yellow coat.

Other images of Duff showed her wearing the same coat and lugging a massive stuffed alpaca, prompting many questions ― namely, where does one get said giant alpaca?

It’s not clear where the alpaca ties in, but we do know the alpaca’s name is Henry and that it apparently kept Duff warm on set.

Instagram

We also know that in this iteration of the world according to Lizzie McGuire, she has grown up and moved to New York.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, fans will reconvene with Lizzie on the cusp of her 30th birthday.

“She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood,” it reads.

The description doesn’t sound too far off from Duff’s other role as Kelsey Peters on the TV Land show “Younger,” which she appeared to leave at the end of last season.

At any rate, we can’t wait to see where she takes Lizzie in 2019. We can only hope we’ll get to see Gordo and Miranda again too.