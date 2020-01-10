‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot On Hiatus, Showrunner Leaves Amid Differences With Disney+

The creator of “Lizzie McGuire” and showrunner for the Disney+ revival, Terri Minsky, has stepped down from her post, leaving the filming on hiatus.
On Thursday, a Disney spokesperson told Variety they the brand was moving in a “different creative direction” than Minsky.
“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show,” they said.
As such, production is now on hiatus as a new showrunner has not been selected.
Running for only two seasons between 2001 and 2004, the Disney Channel show following 13-year-old girl (played by Hilary Duff) figuring out high school with an animated (literally) imagination managed to become a cult classic. According to Disney’s official synopsis, fans were supposed to see that woman ― Lizzie ― on the cusp of her 30th birthday in the revival.
“She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood,” it reads.
Lizzie will still be played by Duff, who can be seen below in teasers for the reboot she posted on Instagram. She’s standing next to co-star Adam Lamberg, who plays her character’s best friend in the series, Gordo.
It’s unclear what the new direction of the show will be, but fans are already stressed about it: