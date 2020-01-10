‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot On Hiatus, Showrunner Leaves Amid Differences With Disney+

“She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood,” it reads.

Lizzie will still be played by Duff, who can be seen below in teasers for the reboot she posted on Instagram. She’s standing next to co-star Adam Lamberg, who plays her character’s best friend in the series, Gordo.