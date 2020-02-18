Lizzo Hits 2020 Brit Awards Red Carpet Dipped In Chocolate Bar Gown

Lizzo hit the 2020 Brit Awards red carpet at the 02 Arena in London on Tuesday with a lot of flavor.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer donned a chocolate-bar-inspired gown by Moschino, with a matching chocolate-themed purse by Judith Leiber.

Lizzo shared a picture of her look on Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the post’s caption: “The best kind of chocolate.”

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Lizzo at the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on Tuesday.

The singer earned a nomination for the 40th annual award show in the International Female Solo Artist category. She is also slated to perform during the ceremony, Billboard reported.

Last month, Lizzo won three Grammy awards in the Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance categories.

She racked up the most 2020 Grammy nominations of any artist.