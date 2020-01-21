Lizzo Reflects On Her Past Journey And Her Dad’s Death

In a sneak peek of her upcoming interview on “CBS This Morning” released Tuesday, Lizzo opens up about finding the motivation to continue pursuing a music career after her father died.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer told co-host Gayle King that she kind of “gave up” around the time of her father’s death. Lizzo shared on Twitter last month that her dad died in 2009.

“I was depressed, I didn’t have a purpose – I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician, or anything,” she said.

The singer/rapper added that after spending some time sleeping on friends’ couches, she started feeling “guilt-ridden” and began living out of her car.

Lizzo, a classically trained flutist who formed her first rap group at age 14, shared that she became motivated to make music again when she answered an ad on Craigslist from a band looking for a singer.

“I just went for it,” she said, later adding, “from then on, I had to learn how to balance and refine my tools, my instrument.”

2009 was the year my daddy died



2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving



2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house



Anything can happen in a decade



Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

On New Year’s Eve last year, Lizzo tweeted that the same year her father died, she lived in her car and “cried myself to sleep” on Thanksgiving.

She added that “anything can happen in a decade.”

Lizzo has scored the most 2020 Grammy nominations of any artist going into Sunday’s award show.

The “Juice” singer was born in Detroit and lived there until her family moved to Houston when she was 10 years old. She left for Minneapolis about 10 years ago after her band broke up.

Lizzo told Rolling Stone in 2018 that moving to Minneapolis was “one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”

A few years after moving to Minneapolis, Lizzo landed an opportunity to collaborate with Prince on the song “Boy Trouble” off the 2014 album “Plectrumelectrum.”

“To be embraced by Prince and co-signed, I am eternally grateful for that,” Lizzo told Rolling Stone.

Elsewhere in her interview on “CBS This Morning,” Lizzo said, “I used everything that happened to me and made myself stronger.”

Lizzo’s full interview is set to air on Thursday on CBS.