Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was named the Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

During her acceptance speech on stage, the “Cuz I Love You” singer celebrated meeting all of her “heroes” at the award show, including Angela Bassett, who was also nominated for the honor this year.

“It says that I’m the Entertainer of the Year but you are the entertainer period!” the singer said about the “9-1-1” actor.

Lizzo later continued, calling attention to her efforts to spread body positivity through her music and performances.

“I just want to shout out all of the big Black girls that I bring on stage with me,” she said. “I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies.”

Along with Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry were also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at this year’s ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson in Pasadena, California.

Lizzo, who won three Grammys at the award show last month, was also named Time’s Entertainer of the Year in December.

The singer/rapper celebrated her NAACP Image award on Instagram, thanking the civil rights organization for “accepting me for exactly who I am.”

“Loud and proud. Big and beautiful. Perfectly Black in Every Way,” she ﻿wrote.