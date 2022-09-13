Lizzo Gets Closer To EGOT With Emotional Emmy Win: 'This Is For The Big Girls'

Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper Lizzo can now add another major award to her shelf.

Lizzo made it halfway to the EGOT club when she took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program for her show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” on Monday.

The Prime Video show features 13 women competing to become dancers for the “About Damn Time” singer’s tour.

Lizzo is now one Tony Award and one Oscar away from achieving the EGOT, a feat that only 17 people have accomplished as of 2022.

The singer won three Grammy Awards in 2020, including Best Pop Solo Performance for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Truth Hurts.”

She shouted out her “big girls” and encouraged people to “share more stories” in an emotional acceptance speech on Monday.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she said.

