Lizzo Blooms In Explosive Colorful Look On Grammys Red Carpet

Pop star Lizzo arrived on the red carpet in a bright orange, flower-like dress ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
The “About Damn Time” singer blossomed in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown, shiny jewelry and a cape littered with flowers that she donned over her look.
″🌺Spring awakening🌺,” wrote Lizzo in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Lizzo appeared alongside her boyfriend Myke Wright one day after she “hard launched” him on Instagram.
The “Special” singer, who bagged three Grammy wins in 2020, is nominated in five categories including the Album of the Year category at this year’s ceremony.
You can peep the singer’s stunning look in the photos below.
Twitter users raved about Lizzo’s look on Sunday.
You can check out some of their reactions below.