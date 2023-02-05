Lizzo Blooms In Explosive Colorful Look On Grammys Red Carpet

Pop star Lizzo arrived on the red carpet in a bright orange, flower-like dress ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “About Damn Time” singer blossomed in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown, shiny jewelry and a cape littered with flowers that she donned over her look.

Advertisement

″🌺Spring awakening🌺,” wrote Lizzo in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Lizzo appeared alongside her boyfriend Myke Wright one day after she “hard launched” him on Instagram.

The “Special” singer, who bagged three Grammy wins in 2020, is nominated in five categories including the Album of the Year category at this year’s ceremony.

You can peep the singer’s stunning look in the photos below.

Lizzo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lizzo rocks an orange, flowery look on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Advertisement

A close-up look at Lizzo's jewelry. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Myke Wright and Lizzo arrive at the Grammy Awards. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Twitter users raved about Lizzo’s look on Sunday.

You can check out some of their reactions below.

Lizzo covered in gift bows because she is A GIFT #grammys pic.twitter.com/ga1SLYEr8E — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) February 5, 2023

Lizzo as a walking rose garden in Dolce&Gabbana #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yYrEWBl6mY — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 5, 2023

Advertisement

Lizzo giving Virgen de Guadalupe de Extremadura meets Dolorosa por D&G #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jerX2aSS6H — Manumanito (@manumanito) February 5, 2023

A brave & beautiful Lizzo in a curve-hugging masterpiece at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/818q2uQpcB — 🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 5, 2023