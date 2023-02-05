What's Hot

EntertainmentgrammysLizzo

Lizzo Blooms In Explosive Colorful Look On Grammys Red Carpet

The "About Damn Time" singer is nominated in five categories including the Album of the Year category at this year's Grammy Awards.
Ben Blanchet

Pop star Lizzo arrived on the red carpet in a bright orange, flower-like dress ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “About Damn Time” singer blossomed in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown, shiny jewelry and a cape littered with flowers that she donned over her look.

″🌺Spring awakening🌺,” wrote Lizzo in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Lizzo appeared alongside her boyfriend Myke Wright one day after she “hard launched” him on Instagram.

The “Special” singer, who bagged three Grammy wins in 2020, is nominated in five categories including the Album of the Year category at this year’s ceremony.

You can peep the singer’s stunning look in the photos below.

Lizzo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lizzo rocks an orange, flowery look on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards.
Lizzo rocks an orange, flowery look on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A close-up look at Lizzo's jewelry.
A close-up look at Lizzo's jewelry.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Myke Wright and Lizzo arrive at the Grammy Awards.
Myke Wright and Lizzo arrive at the Grammy Awards.
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Twitter users raved about Lizzo’s look on Sunday.

You can check out some of their reactions below.

