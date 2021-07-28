Lizzo Makes A PSA Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases: 'Please Give Me 6 Feet'

Lizzo has an announcement to fans, or anyone who follows her on Instagram, as states across the U.S. continue to see rising coronavirus cases: Stay back.

The singer and rapper filmed her own public service announcement on an Instagram Live on Monday, asking people who may see her out in public to keep their physical distance in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t care who you are, you could be the nicest person, you could be vaccinated ― you could be quadruple-vaccinated ― if you see me, please give me 6 feet,” she said in the video.

“I’m just coming on here to let you guys know I’m about to be strong-arming people,” she later added. “I love y’all. I can say I love you from a mile away. We can have a whole moment from 6 feet away.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer then broke out into song, singing about the importance of “personal space” to help emphasize her point.

Lizzo then implored people watching her Instagram Live to “be safe.”

“It’s spreading and we don’t really know details about this,” she added, before referencing recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows fully vaccinated people can be infected with the coronavirus and transmit the infection to others. (See Lizzo’s full video below.)

The CDC announced on Tuesday its new recommendation that all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in high-risk indoor public places given new scientific evidence about the highly transmissible delta variant.

The health agency also added a recommendation for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, among its list of new guidances.