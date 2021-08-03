Lizzo To Release First New Song In 2 Years

Lizzo has new music on the horizon.

The Grammy-winning singer-rapper announced on Instagram Monday that she will be dropping a new song titled “Rumors” on Aug. 13. This will be Lizzo’s first single in two years.

“New Era Bitch,” she wrote in the caption.

In 2019, Lizzo released her latest album, “Cuz I Love You,” which earned her three Grammys in January 2020. She was also named the Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards and Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

Her song “Truth Hurts,” which was originally released in 2017 but appeared on the deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You,” scored Lizzo the top spot on the Billboard 100 chart in 2019.

Lizzo teased her new song in a cryptic message posted on Instagram before the announcement. “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow,” she wrote.