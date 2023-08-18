Lizzo's Big Grrrls Share Support For Singer Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Big Grrrls, Lizzo’s dance crew, thanked the pop star “for shattering limitations” on her Special Tour after former dancers alleged in a lawsuit that Lizzo threatened and harassed them.

The current crew, in an Instagram post on Thursday, reflected on touring with Lizzo and said they were “honored to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the dancers said in the post.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

The message is signed by the Big Grrrls and the Big Boiiis, leaving it unclear which individuals supported the message. HuffPost has reached out to Lizzo’s representative for comment.

Earlier this month, three former backup dancers sued Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment and weight-shaming. A filmmaker involved in a documentary on the singer later came forward to say Lizzo was “arrogant, self-centered and unkind.”

Lizzo, whose music champions body positivity and inclusivity, has denied the lawsuit allegations, saying they were “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”