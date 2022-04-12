Lizzo Boards Plane Nearly Naked To Reveal Exciting News

Buckle up Lizzo fans, because the “Good as Hell” singer may cause some turbulence in your bank accounts.

Lizzo announced the April 12 launch of her new shapewear line Yitty with a cheeky Instagram video over the weekend. The clip shows Lizzo sporting a Yitty classic bra top and high-waisted leggings with both hip and derrière cutouts while boarding a private jet.

Lizzo’s Yitty line — unlike most shapewear lines — seems like it’s meant to be seen, and boasts bold patterns and vibrant colors. Some pieces are comfortable enough to wear around the house (especially the Mesh Me collection), according to The Cut, which sampled a few items.

The line is in partnership with Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s subscription-based athletic-wear company, which means Lizzo fans will have to pay $49.95 a month to purchase pieces. Fabletics has garnered a fair amount of backlash for its sketchy history of tricking customers into memberships and for its treatment of its factory workers.

But the “Truth Hurts” singer’s Instagram post wasn’t just about her new line.

Her caption also teases that the song being played as she struts from an SUV to the jet entrance is her latest single, set to drop on Thursday.

It’s an exciting week for the multitalented Grammy winner. Lizzo also will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and will perform as the musical guest. Lizzo’s first time performing live in “SNL’s” famous studio 8H was in December 2019, when Eddie Murphy hosted the show.

Lizzo expressed her excitement over the prestigious gig on Twitter Monday.

“This ain’t even bucket list... This is beyond my dreams,” she wrote.

I'm in NYC about to host & perform on SNL... This ain't even bucket list... This is beyond my dreams. I'm shaking 🥺 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 11, 2022

We’ll likely hear the song she teased on Instagram on “SNL,” and here’s hoping she also unapologetically sports more of her shapewear.