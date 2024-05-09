EntertainmentMet GalaLizzo

Lizzo Calls Critics ‘Fatphobic’ After Met Gala Outfit Compared To Foreskin, Menstrual Cups

The singer wore a brown botanically-inspired gown with a massive headpiece to fit the event's "Garden of Time" theme.
Jazmin Tolliver
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Lizzo has a message for the critics who poked fun at her bold Met Gala look.

After pics of her towering, flesh-toned sculptural gown from Monday’s fashion event hit the internet, social media users quickly gave it the meme treatment, comparing it to poop, foreskin and a menstrual cup.

But the “About Damn Time” crooner, 36, wasn’t having the hate.

“IF IM NOT IN UR BEST DRESSED UR FATPHOBIC,” the Grammy winning-artist wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, alongside a clip from the red carpet.

Lizzo attends the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Lizzo attends the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG24 via Getty Images

Lizzo’s 12 million-plus followers didn’t hold back on explaining their criticisms of the ensemble, which was meant to match the event’s “Garden of Time” theme.

“I’m not fatphobic I just don’t like the headpiece,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I love and support you Lizzo but we gotta jump the stylist out who got you wearing spicy boudin casing to the Met Gala.”

“I’m not fatphobic the dress just looks like shit,” someone else added.

It’s not the first time in recent months that Lizzo’s drawn public scrutiny. Back in February, a judge denied her motion to dismiss a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers. In their suit, the dancers accused Lizzo of racial discrimination and failure to prevent a hostile work environment, among other things.

While her fans on Instagram slammed her gown, others on X (formerly Twitter) praised the rapper’s look.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot