Lizzo Gave Her Mom A New Car For Christmas And The Video Is Good As Hell

Lizzo gifted her mother a brand new Audi for Christmas in an emotional video that’ll warm your heart.

The “Juice” singer shared the moment on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing with fans the exact moment when she surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with the vehicle.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄,” wrote Lizzo in the caption, adding, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”