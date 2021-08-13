Lizzo Drops Video For New Song 'Rumors' Featuring Cardi B

The word on the street is true: Lizzo released her new song, “Rumors,” early Friday morning.

The singer/rapper’s new single and accompanying video includes a feature from Cardi B. “Rumors” is Lizzo’s first new single in two years.

The gold- and goddess-themed video shows Lizzo and her dancers atop pillars as Lizzo describes being fed up with constantly hearing rumors about what she’s up to: “Give them something to talk about / Sick of rumors, but haters do what they do.”

Cardi B appears later in the video, rapping about the gossip she often hears about herself: “All the rumors are true, yeah / Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah.” (Watch the entire video ― featuring some NSFW lyrics ― below.)

Lizzo first teased “Rumors” in a cryptic message posted on Instagram earlier this month. She wrote in a caption at the time that her followers were going to “like my post tomorrow.” The “Cuz I Love You” singer followed that post with an announcement that she would be releasing the song on Friday.

“NEW ERA BITCH,” she wrote in the caption of that post.

Lizzo has also been keeping busy with projects outside of music.

The singer delivered a TED Talk on the history of twerking and Black culture at the TEDMonterey “The Case for Optimism” conference in Monterey, California, earlier this month.

“Black people carry the origins of this dance through our DNA, through our blood, through our bones,” she says in a preview clip of her talk. “We made twerking the global cultural phenomenon it has become today.”