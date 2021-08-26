Lizzo Reacts After Fan Illustrates What Her Child With Chris Evans Would Look Like

Lizzo’s romance with Chris Evans may be just fantasy for now, but the Grammy winner’s fans are nonetheless eager to manifest “Chrizzo” into reality.

Last week, TikTok user @Maryscartoons posted a short video in which she digitally blended Lizzo’s and Evans’ facial features to envision what their future child could look like.

“Lizzo and Chris Evans kid,” she captioned the clip, which was set to “Rumors,” Lizzo’s new single with Cardi B.

On Wednesday, Lizzo shared the video on her own TikTok account. “WAIT A DAMN MIN,” she proclaimed in the caption.

Lizzo’s public, albeit good-natured, fascination with Evans began in April, when she revealed she’d drunkenly sent the “Avengers” star an Instagram message.

Evans cheekily responded to Lizzo’s message the following day, as captured for posterity in one of the singer’s TikTok videos.

“No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” he wrote, apparently alluding to the time he accidentally shared NSFW images from his camera roll to Instagram last year.

True to form, Lizzo upped the flirtation ante with a second TikTok video in which she joked about being pregnant with Evans’ baby.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private, just between me and the father of my child,” she proclaimed. “But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America.”

And from the looks of it, Evans didn’t miss a beat.

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he wrote to her via Instagram message. “My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”

Unfortunately for Evans, it sounds like Lizzo might be turning her attention to another Hollywood heartthrob these days.

On Tuesday, she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” during Niall Horan’s guest-hosting stint, and the interview quickly took on the feel of a flirty speed date.

“I think you’re giving me a One Erection, baby,” the singer proclaimed late in the interview, referring to Horan’s days as a member of One Direction.