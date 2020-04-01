Lizzo Treats Hospital Workers To Lunch Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical professionals across the country got a special treat this week, courtesy of Lizzo.
The three-time Grammy winner donated lunches to a number of hospitals across the country to thank staff members for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit shared a short video on its Twitter account Monday in which Lizzo expressed her gratitude to those “on the frontlines” of the global crisis.
“Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story,” Lizzo, a Detroit native, said in the clip. “We’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you every single day.”
Turns out, Lizzo didn’t stop there.
Staff at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle’s Virginia Mason Hospital and Minneapolis’ M Health Fairview also shared photos of themselves displaying lunches they said were donated by the pop star.
The full extent of Lizzo’s donation is unclear, but on Tuesday she shared a short video on Instagram that showed other photos from medical professionals, as well as a link encouraging her followers to contribute.
The singer admitted last week that she was feeling “helpless” after speaking with a friend’s mother who is an emergency room nurse in Ohio.
“I wish I could send you face masks,” she said in an Instagram Live session. “I wish I could send you supplies, and I wish I could send you more hands and arms. I wish I could be there.”
As part of her general outreach to fans in self-isolation, she has also been posting regular mediation videos in which she plays her flute.
