Lizzo Reflects On Her Inspiring Journey: 'Anything Can Happen In A Decade'

Lizzo is celebrating the new year by reflecting on her past.

The singer/rapper tweeted an inspiring note on Tuesday about her journey over the past 10 years. She revealed that her father died in 2009 — “the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving,” she wrote.

Fast-forward 10 years, and Lizzo’s wild success with music in 2019 included seeing her hit song “Truth Hurts” rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September.

“2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house,” she wrote on New Year’s Eve. “Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything.”

— Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

Lizzo, who has been performing and releasing music for years, celebrated a number of accomplishments in her career in 2019.

The “Juice” singer scored the most 2020 Grammy nominations of any artist, racking up noms in a total of eight categories in November. Last month, she was named Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year. She made her debut on “Saturday Night Live” weeks later.

The 31-year-old was born in Detroit and lived there until her family moved to Houston when she was 10 years old. She left Houston for Minneapolis about 10 years ago.

In an Instagram post in November, Lizzo reflected on working on her music and touring for eight years before making it big, shutting down the notion that she was an “overnight success.”

“Giving out free tix to my undersold shows, sleepless nights in car, losing my dad & giving up on music, playing shows for free beer & food w/ -$32 in my bank account, constantly writing songs, hearing ‘no’ but always saying ‘yes,’” she wrote.

“Glad I never gave up,” she added.