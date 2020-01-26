Lizzo Drips In Diamonds And Old Hollywood Glamour On Grammys Red Carpet

Lizzo came through the 2020 Grammy Awards dripping in diamonds.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who went into the ceremony as the most-nominated artist, arrived on the red carpet at the Staples Center serving up major old Hollywood glamour on Sunday.

The singer stunned in a form-fitting Atelier Versace gown accented with a high slit and hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. She topped off the look with a large fur boa looped over her arms.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Lizzo.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Lizzo look without a few extra details.

The singer showed off some serious nail art, with jewels hanging from each of her fingers.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Lizzo's bejeweled nails at the Grammys.

Lizzo is up for eight awards, including Best New Artist, while her smash hit album “Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]” could also take home Album Of The Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

She will make her debut Grammys performance on Sunday night.

Ahead of the telecast, Lizzo — along with a host of other celebrities — paid tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash hours before the ceremony.