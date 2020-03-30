People Can't Get Enough Of Elton John And Lizzo Singing To Each Other On FaceTime

Here’s something you didn’t know you needed: an Elton John and Lizzo friendship.
John, who hosted the “Living Room Concert For America” that aired on iHeartRadio and Fox Sunday night, dialed up Lizzo for a video chat during the coronavirus benefit.
The overexcited pair could not stop singing one another’s praises during the call, and the “Truth Hurts” singer even donned some particularly bedazzling (and befitting) glasses for the occasion.
“It’s been an amazing year and a half for you, and I’m so thrilled for you because I adore what you do,” John told Lizzo. “You’re so authentic. You just go out there and do it. You bring people together ... I’m so proud of you.”
Then he broke into a few bars of Lizzo’s hit “Juice.”
Lizzo gushed about John, praising his work as a reminder that it’s important to find joy in music, family and friendship during the social isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“You really got a point about bringing people together. As artists, we’re able to do that even when you can’t physically be there,” Lizzo said. “Your music has been with me my entire life. You always brought me closer to my family. I think we can learn from that and continue to bring people together through music.”
She also reminded fans to look out for one another and check in with friends and family.
After sharing his own message on the importance of unity during troubled times, John and Lizzo ended the call by belting out a dramatic duet of “I love yous.”
The star-studded benefit also featured performances that included Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys and Camila Cabello. The aim was fundraising for two charities helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest and Melissa McCarthy were among others who made special appearances and urged viewers to follow social distancing guidelines and hand-washing hygiene.
During the concert, John said he hoped that “this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul.” Apparently, his bonding session with Lizzo did just that for many viewers.
