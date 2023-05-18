What's Hot

Lizzo Says She Exercises For Something Greater Than Weight Loss

“I’m not trying to be thin,” the pop star proclaimed.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Lizzo is showing her fans some love — and sharing her journey toward body positivity.

The Grammy winner posted a TikTok video this week in response to a creator’s take that “weight loss comes with the territory” of working out, but wasn’t an attempt to “escape fatness.” It struck a chord with Lizzo — who spoke for three minutes.

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. The goal is always here,” the pop star told her 27 million followers, pointing to her head.

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health for endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind — not my body,” said Lizzo.

She said she’s “started to take the physical part” of her job seriously, singing and dancing to a crowd, sometimes in tight clothing, for 90 minutes per night.

“My body is going to change, everyone’s bodies change,” she said. “That’s life, that’s what the human existence is …

“But embracing the fact that your body changes, that’s a part of it. And making sure that this is what we have the power over,” she continued, again pointing to her head. “Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body, it’s all for this. If this ain’t happy, none of this is happy.”

The “About Damn Time” singer previously used TikTok to slam fat-shamers, celebrate body positivity and call out Kanye West after he told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Lizzo was “unhealthy.”

In 2021, she posted a 13-minute TikTok video responding to “a lot of hurtful words that triggered a lot of deep feelings” about people who don’t like her “because of the way I look.”

