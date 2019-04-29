Timothy Norris via Getty Images Lizzo at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival earlier this month in Indio, California.

Lizzo is unapologetically “a fat bitch” ― and it’s pretty damn awesome.

“I have felt excluded my entire life... So my movement is for everyone,” the singer told Sam Smith for a V Magazine feature published Monday.

“I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people,” Lizzo added, referring to times when she’s been discounted because of her size and/or her race. “Also, I honestly feel like there is no such thing as straight [laughs]. Because fuck boxes; I am too big to be put in one anyway. I am a fat bitch.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer preaches body positivity in her songs and interviews. Lizzo’s cover for her new album “Cuz I Love You” features the singer sitting naked with nothing but long hair and an expression that says, “Don’t screw with me.”

“I love my body,” Lizzo said. “No matter what angle you shoot it at... my body is just so fucking beautiful all the time. I may talk shit about it sometimes, but fuck. She’s still a bad bitch.”

She added that her second favorite thing about herself is her blackness.

“I am really just so honored to be graced with this identity. No shade to any other shade on the planet ― I just can’t relate,” she said. “I just love being a black woman, even in a world where [we] are statistically the least desirable. I am still here, and I still rise.”

As she looks ahead, Lizzo told Smith she needs to be “undeniable” in her quest for success.

“It’s not about me being big. It’s about me being me,” she said. “Y’all are going to get this bad bitch.”