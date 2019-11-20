Lizzo Nabs Most 2020 Grammy Nominations Of Any Artist

We’re cryin’ ’cuz ... the 2020 Grammy Awards love Lizzo as much as we do.

Lizzo is the most-nominated artist for the upcoming Grammy Awards, racking up nods in a total of eight categories.

The nominations were announced Wednesday via livestream and on “CBS This Morning.”

Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts” took home nods for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of The Year, and Record of the Year. “Exactly How I Feel” featuring Gucci Mane was nominated Best R&B Performance, and “Jerome” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

All three of the songs come from her album ‘Cuz I Love You,’ which was nominated for both Best Urban Contemporary Album and Album of the Year.

The 31-year-old was also nominated for Best New Artist alongside fellow multi-nominee Billie Eilish. The two will be up against one another in the big four categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Lizzo shared her excitement about the nominations on Twitter on Instagram, thanking her fans on Wednesday morning with a series of happy tweets and posting a hilarious photo of herself on a plane in her Instagram Story:

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

I LOVE YOU



LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY https://t.co/2hoEydt4Oj — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

The song that brought in the most individual nominations for Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” is one of her oldest on the album. Released on Sept. 19, 2017, the song didn’t pick up steam until 2019 after gaining popularity on TikTok and later appearing in the Netflix movie “Someone Great.”

Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammy Awards herself, will host the 62nd annual ceremony on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.