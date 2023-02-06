What's Hot

Choir-Backed Lizzo Brings Down The House With 'Special' Grammys Performance

The singer brought audience members to their feet.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Lizzo’s performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards was certainly special.

The singer delivered a powerful performance of her songs “About Damn Time” and “Special” onstage at the 64th award ceremony on Sunday night. She performed the medley with the help of a choir.

The Grammy-winning singer showcased her vocal skills while donning a stunning black ensemble that featured puff sleeves. Her performance brought people in the audience to their feet for a standing ovation.

Lizzo performing onstage at the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Lizzo was nominated for five Grammy awards for this year’s show: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The singer/rapper released her latest album, also titled “Special,” in July 2022.

She told Vanity Fair in October that year that she felt she had to prove with the album that she “can make good music.”

Lizzo’s performance of her single “Special” earned praise from Sheryl Lee Ralph, who quoted the singer’s song on Twitter on Sunday night, writing: “Remember Divas, like @lizzo said, ‘if nobody told you today, you’re so special and I’m glad you’re still with us.’”

