Lizzo Proves Hot Pink Is Her Color With New Pixie Cut Hairstyle

Lizzo has served up a hot new ’do.

The singer/rapper showed off a hot pink pixie cut hairstyle in a series of Instagram posts on Friday. She rocked the new look while wearing a T-shirt dress that featured an illustration of herself.

“I WANT PINKY AND THE BRAIN,” Lizzo captioned one of the posts.

Lizzo shared two other photos from the same night that acknowledged her very self-referential outfit.

“YALL CAN’T HANDLE TWO LIZZOS,” she wrote.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has been rocking a number of different looks recently.

She posted photos of herself last week in which she sported blonde bantu knots and bleached eyebrows. She completed the look with orange lipstick and a bright orange, ruffled one-shoulder top.

In May, Lizzo showed off long platinum locks on Instagram, appropriately comparing her look to Storm from “X-Men.”

“Petition to play storm in the next X-men movie,” she captioned the post.