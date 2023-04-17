What's Hot

Entertainmentbody positivityLizzo

Lizzo Declares 'I Am The Beauty Standard' In An In-Your-Face Affirmation

The singer gave herself high praise in a viral Instagram message.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Lizzo took her self-love up a notch over the weekend. (Watch the video below.)

“I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am fucking gorgeous,” the Grammy-winning rapper said as she tussled her hair in an Instagram video she posted Saturday. “I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!”

The “Special” singer, a fervent promoter of positivity, kept the praise coming in the caption.

“I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you… I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite,” she wrote.

Lizzo has been preaching the gospel of self-acceptance to defy beauty conventions for some time now, calling the discourse around them “tired.”

“Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art,” Lizzo said on Instagram in January. “And this body is art.”

The performer also gave her singing chops a hug recently. “Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!!” she wrote on Twitter after her performance at the Feb. 5 Grammys, at which she won Record of the Year. “Some people think I’m a born singer, but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

