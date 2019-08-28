Lizzo Isn't 'Brave' Just For Existing

Don’t call Lizzo brave just because she’s plus size.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No I’m not,’” the singer told Glamour in a feature published Wednesday.

“I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy,” she continued. “If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave.”

The singer’s fame took off this summer with hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” She’s known for preaching body positivity in her songs and interviews — and her most recent album “Cuz I Love You” does just that.

While people have applauded the singer for her self-love and body positive anthems, Lizzo told Glamour she doesn’t appreciate when people are surprised by her confidence.

“I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful,” she said. “I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo made it clear she loves herself exactly how she is in a conversation with V Magazine. She told the magazine she loves being “a fat bitch.”

“I love my body,” she said. “No matter what angle you shoot it at ... my body is just so fucking beautiful all the time. I may talk shit about it sometimes, but fuck. She’s still a bad bitch.”

Head over to Glamour to read Lizzo’s full interview.