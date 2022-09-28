Lizzo treated her Washington, D.C., fans to a historic performance Tuesday with a 200-year-old crystal flute gifted to President James Madison, according to NBC Washington.

“It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass bitch, so be patient,” Lizzo told the Capitol One Arena crowd before playing a few notes and twerking onstage. “Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!”

“History is freaking cool!”

The “About Damn Time” singer was invited by the Library of Congress to play the instrument on stage during the stop on her “Special Tour.” The instrument has not only survived the centuries, but escaped the burning of Washington in 1814, when British troops set fire to the White House.

The flute, designed by Parisian Claude Laurent, was gifted to Madison to honor his election to a second term, according to the Library of Congress.

Its unexpected resurrection was spurred by a tweet from Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.

“The @libraryofcongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800,” Hayden tweeted Friday. “It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 cyrstal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.’”

“Nobody has ever heard this famous crystal flute before,” Lizzo tweeted Wednesday. “Now you have. I’m the first & only person to ever play this presidential 200-year-old crystal flute— thank you @libraryofcongress.”