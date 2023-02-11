What's Hot

Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns After Admitting To Relationship With Staffer

Fox News' Kennedy Calls Pete Buttigieg A Racially Divisive 'Cracker'

Chrissy Teigen Says 'P***y Ass B***h' Trump Tweet Is Really Just 2 Insults

Second 'High-Altitude Object' Shot Down Over U.S. Airspace

Sen. John Fetterman Discharged From Hospital

Congresswoman Reveals How Her Morning Coffee Helped Her During D.C. Assault

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu Makes 2024 Guarantee About Trump, But With A Twist

Michael Irvin Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit After Misconduct Claim

Billboard Names SZA Its 2023 Woman Of The Year

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Emma Roberts Scolds Mom For Sharing Photo Of Actor's 2-Year-Old Son

And Just Like That, John Corbett Is Back For The 'Sex And The City' Revival

EntertainmentLizzoLove Island

Lizzo Loves 'Love Island' UK But Is Confused By 1 Phrase

"I don’t understand," the "About Damn Time" singer told BBC host Graham Norton about the UK reality TV show.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Lizzo is feeling good as hell about the UK reality TV show “Love Island.”

On Friday’s episode of BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show,” the “Truth Hurts” singer confessed she watched the dating series — but revealed one term used by contestants left her confused.

Namely, about mugs.

“I watch ‘Love Island’ so there’s a lot of those. ‘Mug off’, ’I feel like a proper mug.’ I’m like, ‘What’s a mug?’ Like, a mug is what you drink coffee out of. You know, or there’s like a ‘mean mug’, ‘Why you mugging me?’ But what does ‘mug’ mean here? I don’t think it’s the same thing.”

“A mug is a face isn’t it?” suggested host Graham Norton.

“Is it? Well they’ll be like, ‘I feel like a mug.’ I’m like, ’What? How could you feel like a ceramic cup with a ... I don’t understand. But yeah, I like that one a lot.”

As HuffPost has explained previously:

“When you’re muggy, you’re acting in a disingenuous or shady way. To be mugged off, then, is to be dumped, lied to or otherwise disrespected by your other half.”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community