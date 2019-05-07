True story: Lizzo is a queen who don’t need a crown, so she wore her Met Gala look to the airport on Tuesday morning.

The “Juice” singer rocked the hot pink Marc Jacobs coat she donned to the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed soiree while walking around the airport on her journey out of New York.

BYE BITCH YOU THINK IM TAKIN OFF THIS @MARCJACOBS COAT 💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/qxXW8Yhvu8 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) May 7, 2019

While Lizzo accessorized the candy-colored coat at the airport with a ponytail, sunglasses, and a stuffed animal, she wore the coat with pink hair, lips, eyes, and a polka-dotted gown for the gala.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

According to Lizzo’s Instagram Story, the look was inspired by Shirley MacLaine’s pink gown, coat and hair in the 1964 film, “What a Way to Go!”

Based on her repetition of the outfit, we’re feeling good that this will not be the last time we see this pink moment.

Fans have even chimed in on social media about the coat-at-the-airport moment and lauded Lizzo for her bad bitchness:

Lizzo walking in an airport wearing her met camp suit is a whole damn mood. — nirali sabi (@enveja) May 7, 2019

I aspire to channel a fraction of the energy that is Lizzo walking through the airport post-Met Gala in her extravagant pink and white Marc Jacobs coat pic.twitter.com/JLMTUn7KBu — Chris Mejaski (@cmejaski) May 7, 2019

.@lizzo Turing up to the airport wearing her #MetGala outfit is such a mood. What an icon — Joe (@JosephCare) May 7, 2019

Mood: @lizzo at the airport in her Met Gala coat the next day pic.twitter.com/w1JRrvQi9P — raye (@princessraye94) May 7, 2019

Lizzo wore her Met Gala coat to the airport, I love her so much pic.twitter.com/QhuYA7KIgh — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) May 7, 2019