True story: Lizzo is a queen who don’t need a crown, so she wore her Met Gala look to the airport on Tuesday morning.
The “Juice” singer rocked the hot pink Marc Jacobs coat she donned to the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed soiree while walking around the airport on her journey out of New York.
While Lizzo accessorized the candy-colored coat at the airport with a ponytail, sunglasses, and a stuffed animal, she wore the coat with pink hair, lips, eyes, and a polka-dotted gown for the gala.
According to Lizzo’s Instagram Story, the look was inspired by Shirley MacLaine’s pink gown, coat and hair in the 1964 film, “What a Way to Go!”
Based on her repetition of the outfit, we’re feeling good that this will not be the last time we see this pink moment.
Fans have even chimed in on social media about the coat-at-the-airport moment and lauded Lizzo for her bad bitchness: