Lizzo Joins Her Mom For A Sweet Dance Routine While Visiting Family In Detroit

Lizzo isn’t the only person in her family who has moves.

The singer/rapper shared a sweet video on Instagram Monday showing her dancing in a white bath towel alongside her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who’s wearing a matching white bathrobe.

“Been in Detroit [with] family,” Lizzo captioned the post. “This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too.”

Lizzo was born in Detroit and lived there until her family moved to Houston when she was 10. She left Houston for Minneapolis as an adult.

Johnson-Jefferson and Lizzo’s sister, Vanessa, addressed Lizzo’s famous twerking skills during an interview with Access Online last year. The pair were running a food truck called A Taste of Lizzo outside the singer’s concert in Los Angeles at the time.

“I asked her to teach me how to do it and she won’t show me,” Johnson-Jefferson said with a laugh, adding that she was “so proud” of her daughter’s successes.

Last month, the “Cuz I Love You” singer was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards. She earned her first three Grammys in January, and was the awards show’s most-nominated artist.