Lizzo Talks About Meeting Boyfriend Myke Wright When She Still Felt 'Unlovable'

If you were hoping to sweep Lizzo off her feet, think again. The Grammy-winning artist recently let the world know she’s “locked in” with beau Myke Wright.

During a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” the “About Damn Time” singer got candid about her relationship with Wright, an actor and comedian, noting that things are getting more serious between the pair.

“Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke,” Lizzo told Stern during the episode on Tuesday, shutting down any admirers looking to snag her heart.

She added, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

Explaining to Stern how she and Wright got together, Lizzo shared that the two lovebirds met when they co-hosted MTV’s “Wonderland” show in 2016. She revealed that, even though she felt “sexual tension” between them, she was unsure whether she was in a suitable headspace for a relationship at the time.

“I had a lot of shit to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unlovable’ place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” the 34-year-old entertainer said. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur.”

Despite going their separate ways after “Wonderland,” Lizzo recalled how she and Wright knew “when the time was right” to pursue each other, adding they just recently decided to be in a full-fledged relationship together.

In June, the couple went Instagram official at a red carpet event for her award-winning Amazon Prime reality series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Sharing that they even had the standard couples’ “talk,” she proclaimed to Stern: “This is official.”

When Stern questioned Lizzo about whether she’ll tie the knot with Wright one day, she coquettishly smiled and laughed, replying “there’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

After saying in July that she finds monogamy ”claustrophobic″ during an interview with The Breakfast Club, she expanded on her views on marriage to Variety last month, calling Wright her “everything.”

“I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates,” she told Variety in October. “If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”