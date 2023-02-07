Lizzo Gives Herself Some Deserved Praise After Powerhouse Grammys Performance

Lizzo is still processing her powerful performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards like everybody else.

The singer and rapper reflected on her performance on Twitter on Monday, writing about her journey as a singer.

“Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!!” she wrote, explaining that she’s been working on her voice for the past several years.

“Some people think I’m a born singer but I’m a rapper first!” she said. “I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

Lizzo performed a medley of her songs “About Damn Time” and “Special” onstage with the help of a choir at the 64th award ceremony on Sunday night. Her passionate performance brought audience members to their feet for a standing ovation.

The singer, who was nominated for five Grammys for this year’s show, won the award for Record of the Year for her song “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo performing at the 65th Grammy awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Timothy Norris via Getty Images

Lizzo, a classically trained flutist who formed her first rap group at age 14, often talks about her music journey.

She told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in 2020 that she once gave up on her dream of pursuing a music career after her father died in 2009. She said she was depressed and living out of her car that year.

Lizzo shared that she became motivated to make music again when she later responded to a band’s ad on Craigslist looking for a singer.

“I just went for it,” she said, later adding, “from then on, I had to learn how to balance and refine my tools, my instrument.”