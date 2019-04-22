Lizzo Ranks John Williams Scores, Says 'Jaws' Is 'Lazy'

Lizzo has spoken.

The singer, flutist and body positivity advocate joined MTV News to rank the iconic movie scores of her favorite composer, John Williams. And the “Jaws” theme song is just ... not the GOAT.

″‘Jaws’ is genius because it’s two notes, which I think is pretty iconic,” she told MTV. “But at the same time, it’s two notes, bitch. So it’s pretty lazy.”

#CUZILOVEYOU is out now, but did you know @lizzo loves #JohnWilliams? She broke down her favorite film scores from the legendary composer – from #StarWars to #JurassicPark, to #HarryPotter – and even busted out some notes 🎶🦕✨ pic.twitter.com/chOmxA8ZB4 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 19, 2019

Can’t argue with that.

Lizzo’s favorite score? The “Jurassic Park” theme.

“OK, you know it’s hard if it can go well in a trap song.”