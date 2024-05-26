Lizzo Reacts To Jokes Made About Her In Ozempic ‘South Park’ Special

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lizzo is sharing her thoughts on becoming the subject of the new obesity-themed “South Park” episode.

“My worst fear has been actualized,” the pop star told fans in a TikTok video on Saturday as she prepared to watch the special for the first time. “I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared. I’m gonna blind-duet to it right now.”

The provocative comedy TV show’s special titled “The End of Obesity” takes aim at diabetes drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro — both of which have skyrocketed in popularity as shortcut weight loss methods. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for weight loss.

In the special that aired Friday, several of the animated series’ characters turn to an alternative product called “Lizzo” after not being able to afford the more expensive medications.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo,” a doctor tells Eric Cartman in the episode after recommending he goes on a weight-loss drug. “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime.”

“I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life,” the doctor added.

Elsewhere in the episode, a fake satirical ad for “Lizzo” appears onscreen as a narrator explains the benefits of the fictional drug.

“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight. In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed,” a voice says. “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum.”

The “Truth Hurts” crooner, 36, appeared unfazed about the show’s jokes in her reaction video.

“I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I’m really that bitch,” she claimed to her nearly 26 million TikTok followers. “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

The singer, who is known for promoting body positivity in her lyrics, added, “I’m literally that bitch, and I showed you how to not give a fuck and I’m gonna continue showing you how not to give a fuck.”

HuffPost has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

“South Park: The End of Obesity” is streaming now on Paramount+. Watch Lizzo’s reaction to the special on TikTok below.