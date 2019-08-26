Turns Out Lizzo Is 100% Slaying The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Let there be Lizzo on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Truth Hurts” singer painted the carpet, well, red on Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, ahead of the award show, stunning in a head-to-toe custom Moschino gown.

The Detroit-born performer, who’s up for the Moonman trophy for Best New Artist, served up some old Hollywood glamour in a strapless and heavily sequined gown with the word “siren” emblazoned on the front.

And, of course, details make an outfit, so Lizzo complemented the look with a feather boa, a dangling diamond necklace and a ’60s style up ’do.

Getty Editorial Lizzo arrives at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Editorial

The singer, who’s recently topped the charts with her third studio album “Cuz I Love You,” is set to perform her hit song “Truth Hurts” at the awards show, that’s somewhat unexpectedly become a favorite among politicians as of late.

