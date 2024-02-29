Lizzo Says She Didn’t Know Jennifer Lopez Asked Her To Be in Her Movie

Lizzo said that she wasn’t aware that Jennifer Lopez reached out to her to be on her project “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”
“Ain’t nobody told me nothing,” Lizzo said in a TikTok. “Nobody asked me. J.Lo, I love you.”
A clip from Lopez’s new documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told Documentary,” which shows behind the scenes of the making of her musical film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” gained traction on TikTok because it showed which celebrities turned down a cameo in the project. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Coolidge, Lizzo and more are just some celebrities who either turned down the project or said they weren’t available. However, celebrities like Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer and Ben Affleck appear in the movie. Khloe Kardashian originally agreed to it but then backed out.
The Amazon Prime documentary shows an inside look into Lopez’s creative process. She also spoke about some of her past relationships, saying she was “manhandled” by one ex-lover.
“Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun,” Lopez said after shooting her song “Rebound.”
“I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God,” she clarified. “But I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavoury things. Rough. Disrespectful.”